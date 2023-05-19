Super Mario Advance 1, 2 and 3 I am arriving on Nintendo Switch Online: The three Game Boy Advance classics will be available in the digital platform’s catalog starting May 26, Nintendo has announced.

As you know, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance landed on Nintendo Switch Online last February, and as per tradition, the Japanese company is taking advantage of the popularity of the two portable consoles to enrich its offer reserved for subscribers.

Super Mario Advance, originally released in 2001, is an enhanced version of Super Mario Bros. 2 for the NES. We will therefore be able to control Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad, taking advantage of their peculiar skills to complete an exciting adventure in the land of Subcon.

Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2also released in 2021, is instead a re-edition of Super Mario World for SNES with the addition of extra elements and a few surprises, including the possibility of playing the entire campaign as Luigi.

Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3released in 2022, is finally the re-edition of Yoshi’s Island for SNES, the episode that introduced Baby Mario for the first time, a newborn version of the famous plumber that we will have to accompany and protect as we explore a colorful island full of pitfalls.