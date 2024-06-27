Super Mario 64 could soon take the place of DOOM as a benchmark game to try to make work everywhere, considering that a developer has managed to create a conversion for Game Boy Advancewith rather convincing resultsfrom what we can see.

This is a passionate work by the programmer Joshua Barrettowho wanted to take on the seemingly impossible challenge of transferring the symbol of Nintendo’s 64-bit era to the portable that is officially a 32-bit, but this is not the biggest problem in tackling such an operation.

The main issue to be resolved is in fact the fact that Game Boy Advance is not particularly designed to produce 3D graphicswhere Super Mario 64 is practically one of the greatest examples of polygonal graphics on consoles of the 90s.