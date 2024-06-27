Super Mario 64 could soon take the place of DOOM as a benchmark game to try to make work everywhere, considering that a developer has managed to create a conversion for Game Boy Advancewith rather convincing resultsfrom what we can see.
This is a passionate work by the programmer Joshua Barrettowho wanted to take on the seemingly impossible challenge of transferring the symbol of Nintendo’s 64-bit era to the portable that is officially a 32-bit, but this is not the biggest problem in tackling such an operation.
The main issue to be resolved is in fact the fact that Game Boy Advance is not particularly designed to produce 3D graphicswhere Super Mario 64 is practically one of the greatest examples of polygonal graphics on consoles of the 90s.
Real 3D on GBA
The peculiarity of the project, as can be seen in the demonstration video, is the fact that it uses real 3D on Game Boy Advance, something rather rare.
The Nintendo portable has in fact hosted various conversions of three-dimensional titles, but often with adaptations similar to tricks to mask the 2D in a 3D-like one, as happened for example in DOOM or with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, which adopted a camera system isometric with zoom to simulate three-dimensionality.
In this case, it is instead a true 3D applied to the Game Boy Advance chip, and that is something quite rare. The project is still in its preliminary stages, but the results achieved so far are quite encouraging, so we look forward to seeing how far Barretto will be able to go with this remarkable challenge.
