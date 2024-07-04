Super Mario 64 continues to be a sort of testing ground for video game experiments starting from the very solid gameplay of the Nintendo classic, as this new one demonstrates once again mod which introduces the game 16-player cooperative multiplayerwhich allows you to use a large amount of playable characters.
The project is called Super Mario 64 Co-Op Deluxe and it also has a official sitefrom which you can get all the relevant information. It started more than 10 years ago in its first meanings, when the first hacks of the original Nintendo 64 ROM began to introduce multiplayer modes in Super Mario 64.
At this point, the project has expanded and improved significantly, and the latest evolution has come to introduce a maximum of 16 players, in a rather chaotic but definitely fun cooperative mode.
Many additional playable characters
The mod also allows you to use some characters that were not intended to be playable in the original version of the game, as can also be seen in the presentation video.
In addition to the usual Mario, additional players can play Luigi, Yoshi, Wario, Waluigi, Toad, Peach, Daisy and Toadetteamong others.
The special thing is that each of these characters has animations and features details that can partially influence the gameplay, such as the ability to glide given to Peach or Daisy’s double jump.
With this new update, Super Mario 64 Co-Op Deluxe has reached the version 1.0 and continues its journey, barring possible repercussions from Nintendo. In any case, the various amateur projects based on the title in question continue, as we can see.
In the last few days we saw the conversion of the game on Game Boy Advance, while previously it was the turn of a modification in the style of Super Mario Maker with Mario Builder 64.
