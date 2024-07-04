Super Mario 64 continues to be a sort of testing ground for video game experiments starting from the very solid gameplay of the Nintendo classic, as this new one demonstrates once again mod which introduces the game 16-player cooperative multiplayerwhich allows you to use a large amount of playable characters.

The project is called Super Mario 64 Co-Op Deluxe and it also has a official sitefrom which you can get all the relevant information. It started more than 10 years ago in its first meanings, when the first hacks of the original Nintendo 64 ROM began to introduce multiplayer modes in Super Mario 64.

At this point, the project has expanded and improved significantly, and the latest evolution has come to introduce a maximum of 16 players, in a rather chaotic but definitely fun cooperative mode.