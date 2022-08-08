How it was born Super Mario 64? Well, interesting background on the genesis of the game emerge. Would be Croc: Legend of the Gobbosa 3D platform game released in 1997 that paved the way for Super Mario 64. Jez Sanfounder of Argonaut Software told this anecdote in an interview.

“We had this long-term partnership with Nintendo and wanted to make a 3D platform game for them because no one had made one“recalls San,”so we invented it“. Argonaut doubted Nintendo would give them permission to use Mario, so they decided to use Yoshi instead. They designed a game called Yoshi Racers and”we showed it to Miyamoto and he loved it and thought it was awesome. But then he changed his mind“.

The interesting thing is that San claims that “what we showed them looked a lot like what they did later for Mario 64“. After some time San met Miyamoto where he said:”I’m sorry I didn’t end up playing that game with you, but thanks for giving us the direction for Mario 64“.

Argonaut still wanted to develop this game, so they later created their own story with unreleased characters. This led to the birth of Croc, a green reptile who bears a striking resemblance to Yoshi. Croc: Legend of the Gobbos was a huge success for Argonaut, with a sequel two years after its release. “Had we had the funding earlier, Croc would have beaten Mario 64 in the market, because we were way ahead“said San.”We had been working on it for four years, but Nintendo has unlimited resources and they have taken the first step“.

Source: GamesRadar