There’s a lot to love about the original Super Mario 3D World, not least seeing lovable explorer Captain Toad become playable for the first time in a set of fun no-combat puzzle levels.

These levels will soon offer four-player multiplayer for the first time, as part of upcoming Switch re-release Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Players can team up and play as four members of the Toad Brigade in local or online multiplayer (Captain Toad, plus his Yellow, Green and Blue sidekicks). Here’s a look at that in action:

Did you know Super Mario 3D World was the first time Captain Toad was playable in his own mini-adventures? Experience these courses in four-player co-op in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

It’ll be interesting to see some of the new completion times possible when four players are scurrying around these levels simultaneously.

A little disappointingly, there’s no option to play as Toadette – who playable in the full Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker became spin-off.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury offers four-player online and local multiplayer for all original levels, though just two-player for its Bowser’s Fury expansion. Last week Nintendo showed off Bowser’s Fury properly for the first time, and revealed that Mario would team up with Bowser Jr. to battle the latter’s supersized dad.