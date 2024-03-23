We are on the fourth day of Amazon Italia Spring Offers Festival and the promotions keep coming. We at Multiplayer.it now want to suggest you take a look at Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for Nintendo Switch. The current discount is 35%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price it's €59.99. The current price is not the lowest ever as it was only a couple of euros cheaper for a short time, but it remains an excellent offer for a game that is rarely put on sale. It is shipped by Amazon.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is one expanded version of the base game, for Nintendo Switch. In fact, it also includes the additional content Bowser's Fury in which we must face a gigantic Bowser in a multi-stage battle, while we explore an open map divided into zones with many platform challenges.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury allows you to also play cooperatively with up to three friends, both locally and online (in the latter case a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required)
