When Nintendo announced last year a series of games and events for the 35 years of the Super Mario Bros saga, it unveiled among its projects … yes, another remastering: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Switch. A delivery that, once again, broadens a hypothesis: you have to revive some jewels that were buried in the cemetery of the Wii U, perhaps one of the most punished consoles in history.

Super Mario 3D World is a Mario game, let’s call it, “in-between”: originally released in 2013, it uses classic elements from games that made history like the Super Mario Bros. original (NES, 1983), or Super Mario Bros. 3 (NES, 1988), one of the most loved by fans.

There are levels, time limit and until the final pennant to move to the next screen. The classic foundations of 2D are established. But Nintendo applied all those elements in an environment with 3D controls and, as yapa, introduced “Cat-mario”, a nice power-up that transforms us into a cat.

The game is, basically, as if we were taking the classic levels of Mario’s 2D games and giving it one more dimension: the map to move through the levels and worlds looks like a very careful diorama.

The levels show a preview of what we are going to find. Photo Capture Nintendo Switch

For all this, the choice of the feline Mario is not accidental: the design of the levels allows a layer of exploration towards dimensions that in a Mario of the “old” was impossible for us, and what better for this than to have nails to climb up the walls.

Nintendo sells the game as “two games in one”, as it adds this “Bowser’s Fury” which is a game mode more similar to what we know as a fully 3D Mario, with a very fun twist: the historical antagonist Mario is possessed and we have to help one of his sons to “get back” the old Bowser.

Thus, the Japanese company does not stop iterating games, remastering them or making them from scratch: such is the case of Super Mario 3D All Stars, which came out last year with its ups and downs, from Pikmin, or that of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, a master class on making a remake.

Which side is, then, Super Mario 3D World on Switch?

History and beginning: the map of Super Mario Bros 3

Super Mario Bros. 3 introduced, within the Mario saga, the idea of ​​incorporating a map for each of the “worlds” where the game takes place.

In between, as extras, we had rewards or mini-games with enemies, but basically it gave us an idea of ​​progress what we were doing.

Super Mario Bros. 3 was released in 1988 on the Famicom (NES). Photo Capture Nintendo Switch

From the beginning of Super Mario 3D World we can see how Nintendo brings that idea to the present but not only with current graphics but with a careful almost bonsai design: the levels look like small dioramas (a type of model). Getting alive.

The characters intermingle in a story that has the peculiarity that it is not necessary to rescue Peach, the princess of always. The “damsel in distress” formula, of course, holds: Bowser has a new fetish that only he understands, namely, bottle fairies.

This is where the story affects the “gameplay”, because we have four playable characters with different characteristics: Mario, Luigi, Toad and Princess Peach.

Bowser now bottles fairies. Why? There is no reason to. Photo Capture Nintendo Switch

And this brings us to the next point, which is how particular this game is when mix 2D elements with 3D.

Gameplay: rare and challenging but a lot of fun

The philosophy of a “platformer”, that is, a platform game (jumping and solving small problems throughout a level) is maintained, as we said, but with a mixture that at first is very strange to handle. And this happens because of a very interesting “problem” in the history of videogames, and is the use of the camera in the jump from 2D to 3D games.

Something that Super Mario 64 solved in a masterful way in 1996 (and that we explain here) and that in some way the rest of the games imitated with more or less success, to later become a standard.

A “naked” Koopa. Photo Capture Nintendo Switch

Classic enemies of the saga. Photo Capture Nintendo Switch

Mobile platforms: hateful. Photo Capture Nintendo Switch

Good: Super Mario 3D World is strange because it shows us the structure of a “Side scrolling” but in three dimensions. Forget the open world and those kinds of games: there is a level here with a starting point and an ending point, and you have to overcome obstacles to advance.

This raises certain challenges: for those who grab it for the first time, they will find that Mario’s movement is not easy to handle, since being used to moving “Backward” or “forward”Here you have to manage not only the lateral axis of movement but also that of depth.

The key is to rotate the camera to see where we want to move and where we want to go, but it is not by chance that the game lock camera control at times to make it more challenging. (for example, in the final bosses of each castle).

Once you gain confidence with the game system, it’s all profit: Super Mario 3D World is a very fun game, which includes minigames, levels with slides, constant challenges and how yapa, the fun task of helping Toad find treasure: an impeccable puzzle design.

Helping Toad get his treasures: little mushroom can’t jump. Photo Capture Nintendo Switch

Toad scared with a Bowser mockup. Photo Capture Nintendo Switch

It is a puzzle design with such elaborate architecture that it earned the minigame his own spin off in 2018 for Nintendo 3DS and Switch.

The cat suit makes Mario acquire the ability to climb walls and this opens up new possibilities that do not exist in other games. And, of course, new challenges to get collectible items (stars, especially, which are required to unlock the final bosses of each world).

Bowser’s Fury is short and effective; the multiplayer, a contradictory mess

The Bowser from the second game, a nice addition. Photo Capture Nintendo Switch

Bowser’s Fury is a game added to the main adventure. The story is simple as always, but it has a twist: not even one of Bowser’s sons knows why his father took on a strangely terrifying form.

And he asks Mario for help, who, not very convinced at first, agrees to help.

During the adventure you have to solve some puzzles and we have to Bowser Jr. of “companion”, as they say.

He accompanies us and helps us defeat enemies and advance until we can face this strange form that the historical enemy of almost all Mario games acquired.

More Mario transformations in the game, reminiscent of Dragon Ball. Photo Nintendo

The gameplay is much more similar to that of Super Mario 64, Odyssey or Galaxy: any traditional Mario in 3D.

And add a fun mechanic: Every so often, Bowser unleashes his fury and fireballs and attacks start raining down.

Regarding the multiplayer, although you have to work cooperatively to pass the levels, in the end there are a competition to see who got the most points. This creates a tension between working as a team or even harming a partner. At most you can play 2 by 2: between 4 is really a mess and it is not understood what happens.

Conclution

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Photo Capture Nintendo Switch

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury it is a game worth playing. By extension, it’s worth it relaunch on Switch, the jewel of Nintendo in recent years.

The game mechanics are original, fun and think of new concepts based on classic ideas that continue to work, for adults and children.

At a graphic level, the game is pure “eye-candy”: It looks vivid, with many colors, always accompanied by the unmistakable music of Mario games.

One might wonder if a game that originally came out in 2013 deserves to be a “Full price”, that is, worth 60 dollars (4,250 pesos in the Argentina eshop). But that’s where Bowser’s Fury comes in as an add-on: although it’s short, we’re paying for new content. Fun and adding hours to the main story.

The game adds improvements over the original Wii U, such as support for amiibo, online play for cooperative with friends and more. However, the additions end up being anecdotal: Nintendo wants to do business with these jewels that were forgotten under the Wii U gravestone.

A more than successful decision if it comes from the hand of reminding us why, in terms of what is called “game design”, Nintendo always has a class to give to the competition.

SL