The Moon is one of the most popular objects to test amateur astronomical observation, due to its proximity to Earth. It is within this framework that very soon our natural satellite will give us the first supermoon of the year, this July 3.

the night of this Monday, July 3, the moon will reach its full phase and it will also be at its closest point to Earth. This will allow our satellite to appear 5.8% larger and 12.8% brighter than any other moon of the year.

This event is known as a full supermoon and is also known as a full supermoon Deer, this is because the Native Americans decided to give this name to the July Moon because in this season the young male deer begin the growth of their antlers and finish its development at the end of the seventh month of the year.

When is it and how to see the Full Supermoon in July?

The Full Moon of July 2023 will appear this July 3, when the Moon reached its full phase at 11:39 GMT shortly before nightfall in Mexico. This event can be enjoyed for several hours, once the bright side of the Moon begins to wane.

Something interesting about this astronomical phenomenon is that the Full Moon of July 2023 is the first Supermoon of the year and according to NASA our satellite in this stage It will be located about 361,934 km from Earthwhen the normal distance between these two bodies is 384,400 km.

This will make the Moon an ideal object for observation, since our satellite will appear larger and brighter in the sky than any other day in the year.