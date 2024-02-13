At least, Volkswagen in Italy says it is your last chance, this Volkswagen Golf GTI 'MT Ultimate'.

You probably won't have missed it: Volkswagen has the golf equipped with a quite nice facelift. The differences in themselves are not huge, especially on the GTI and R versions. This worked fine for the Golf '7.5', so for the 8.5 it gives the car a nice boost.

No manual gearbox

Which is the end of an era: both the Golf GTI and Golf R are now only available with a DSG gearbox. The manual gearbox, a great option for the hot hatch fanatic, is no longer available. Logical in itself, but it is a shame. And then we don't even get the Golf GTI Edition 380, which is a swan song for the manual gearbox in the US. Damn, we're having a hard time on this continent.

GTI MT Ultimate

Volkswagen Italia (op Instagram without a space, which makes for a nice username) took matters into his own hands to say goodbye to the Golf GTI. They do this with the Golf GTI MT Ultimate.

And that's actually exactly what the Edition 380 is for the US, but for Italy. A Golf GTI where all options have already been checked for you and you even get some cool extra details. This way you get a real stripe on the side and some badges here and there that say 'MT Ultimate'.

As mentioned, almost all options have been chosen for you, you can only choose between the paint colors Kings Red, Pure White or 'plain black' and whether you want the 19-inch 'Estoril' rims in completely black or 'diamond cut'. Harman Kardon, IQ Light and a few other option packages are already checked for you. Sounds complete, but that makes it more expensive than a standard Golf 8 GTI. Surprise, surprise. By the way, a big thumbs up for the fabric interior with the tartan seats, although not having a red accent in the tartan is a shame.

110 pieces

A not so exciting Volkswagen Golf GTI, but a very unique one. Volkswagen Italia will only build 110 units of the Golf GTI MT Ultimate, a reference to the number of horsepower that the Golf I GTI has. Each copy has its own numbered badge in the interior. VW does claim in Italy that you will have one of the last 110 manual GTIs in your hands. Then again, yes.

This article Super-limited Golf GTI is your very last chance first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



