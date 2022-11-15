After well nine years of developmentponett announced the launch month from Super Lesbian Animal RPG: December 2022. So in a few days we will be able to play this colorful Japanese RPG, which someone will surely have tried the demo in 2018.

Also published a new trailerwhich shows the final version of the game:

Super Lesbian Animal RPG is a game about anxiety and fighting funny looking monsters in terrifying dungeons. Colorful and full of joy, it tells the story of Melody Amaranth, her girlfriend Allison and their friends Claire and Jodie. In the course of their adventure, our friends will face forces beyond their understanding and will be responsible for the fate of their land. They will have to fight against spherical frogs, visit lost places in the sky, befriend a couple of robots and anger the local librarian. This is no small mission.

Super Lesbian Animal RPG boasts features such as 16-bit style pixel art graphics, inspired by classics like Final Fantasy, Mother and Paper Mario, many hours of gameplay and a unicorn, which a game with this title could not miss. There is also an easy mode for those who just want to enjoy the story, without too many headaches.