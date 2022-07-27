The Rossoneri redeem the bad performance of the previous test in Hungary. Good indications both in collective and individual terms. Rebic, Messias and Gabbia the other goals. Marseille arrive on Sunday

by our correspondent Luca Bianchin

One thought terrifies the league: what would happen if Rafa Leao got worse in front of goal? On 17 AC Milan against Wolfsberger he played his first game as a starter of the summer and dominated it with the naturalness of someone who cannot help but always skip the first opponent. Final score: 5-0. Goals from Leao, who remained on the pitch only for the first half, and from Rebic before the break. Di Messias, Adli and Gabbia in the second half. All frankly too easy, against a very modest team, but the right evening to forget Zalaegerszegi and the 3-2 defeat in Hungary.

The match – Milan played for the first time with an eleven close to the starting one. Full defense: Maignan plus Calabria-Kalulu-Tomori-Hernandez. In between Bennacer and Krunic. In front, together with Leao, Saelemaekers and Adli played, with Rebic as number 9. Team too strong for Wolfsberger, fourth in the last Austrian championship. The game was not good for half an hour but Milan always controlled it: the pace was not too high but the dribble, known automatisms and many players with the desire to start over in the right way. The first chance was for Krunic, the second for Adli, then Leao’s 20 minutes began: two home made chances, self-produced, and a goal. See also Dakar | The 2023 edition will be held over 14 stages

The goals – Here it is, Leao’s 1-0: launch from Calabria, captain from this season, elegant engagement by Rafa, dribbling on Veratschnig and digging. A minute later, Rebic finished a combination between Saelemakers and Adli, ennobled by the assist from the Frenchman. In the second half, Theo Hernandez ate the direct opponent and put Messias in the door, then Adli gave himself a cheer with an empty right foot after being rejected by a defender on a shot by Saelemaekers. The least expected goal, the fifth: cross by Ballo-Touré and head of Gabbia, to which someone in the stands also dedicated a billboard …

I single – Given that you don’t even vote for the best in the field – Leao, easy – some AC Milan fans already seemed in good condition: Kalulu reactive, Adli always ready to try the game, Rebic perhaps imprecise but with great desire. Among the Austrians, only one best in the field: the kid who invaded the field ten minutes from the end ball and chain. First he made a mistake with an empty net, then he got the ball back, scored and for a minute he escaped one, two, three, four stewards who were chasing him. Unmarkable, almost like Leao. See also Toni Kroos thinks about his departure from Real Madrid

