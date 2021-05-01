Just two weeks after the attempted split of the 12 clubs that spawned the European Super League began to take shape, the Spanish League enters the last five days with four teams in a three-point hairpin fighting for the title, another four contending a place in the Europa League and eight immersed in the fight to avoid relegation. The three championship wagons full of interest that, convinced of their power of attraction, the dozen conspicuous clubs considered inferior to any confrontation between them.

In Ipurua, in the Martínez Valero, in the Mestalla, in the José Zorrilla or in the Sánchez Pizjuán, the League will be played from top to bottom in the remaining five days. Against everything that has been experienced during the season until reaching this tight end, and what will be experienced from now on, undermined the almost closed and exclusive nature of the aborted European Super League. Only the absence of fans deprives of all the essential elements to this emotional final stretch of a championship marked by the impact of the pandemic from the first to the last classified. Even the fact that the VAR is on the trigger promises hot hangovers.

Since the 83-84 season (with Athletic, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético), a quartet of teams did not appear at the head of the table in that distance of three points (then the victory was worth two) in which the rojiblancos are compressed , madridistas, azulgranas and sevillistas. All at this point with different dynamics. Atlético, because the cushion acquired in its historic 50-point first round has served to cushion the slump that has deprived it of having the title at hand. “It is novel and it does good to Spanish football. That there are four teams competing to win makes it that much more important. We are in an option to four, where the match by match takes on even more importance ”, argues Diego Pablo Simeone.

Barcelona are in the race thanks to those 17 wins, two draws and two losses in the last 21 games with which they corrected their poor first third of the championship. If before the unexpected slip against Granada (1-2) he had all the ballots to line up this final stretch with the mental reinforcement of the leadership, now it remains to be seen how he digests the goals of Machís and Jorge Molina at the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid, the same times that it has been on the edge of the precipice, has remade itself clinging to the survival instinct that Zinedine Zidane has had to exercise both to make the line-ups and before the offices. “Oh no, it’s not a miracle. This is work, there are many who work here, the players believe in what we do on the pitch ”, said this Friday the French coach to highlight what it means at this stage of the course to maintain the aspirations of being proclaimed champion.

Sevilla have never been as close to the head as they are now, but they didn’t lose sight of it either. Two consecutive defeats (Barcelona and Elche) that truncated a streak of seven consecutive wins seemed to take him down at the beginning of March. The six victories and a subsequent draw have positioned him one point from Barça and Madrid and three from Atlético. It is a covered that speculates little and to which the other three candidates point out the advantage of being the least pressured. Next weekend Madrid will be measured just when Barça and Atlético also face each other.

In the fight for the Europa League, Real Sociedad, fifth with three points ahead of Betis, starts with an advantage. But Villarreal stalks the Verdiblancos at a single point and even Granada, after their defeat at the Camp Nou, can get into the fight. Of the three relegation places, the seven points that separate Eibar from Valladolid and Elche have almost one of them assigned to Mendilibar’s team. The other two descendants will come out of a squad of laggards that includes Huesca, Alavés, Getafe and Valencia and Cádiz if they are neglected.

Everything is to be decided in these five days that vindicate the attractiveness that an open domestic league can generate in which no one is insured because of the bonanzas of participating in European competitions.

