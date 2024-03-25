Super League “will start in 2025”. The announcement: the UEFA Champions League challenge begins

The president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, has no doubts: the Super League is about to start. The new tournament that opposes the Champions League could start very soon. Not next season, but the season after that. “It will be a very interesting competition and I believe it will start in 2025. If we had started this competition two years ago, we would have earned a lot of money,” the Catalan club's number one told Mundo Depritvo.

Super League, the ruling of the EU Court of Justice

Last December the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union had “condemned” any enforcement actions by UEFA and FIFA. The Super League project involves the participation of 64 teams divided into three leagues with a group stage between September and April and a knockout stage afterwards.

Promotions and relegations expected with access from national leagues and a minimum of 14 games per team. It is yet to be understood which teams, in addition to Barcelona and Real Madrid, would join the new European club tournament.