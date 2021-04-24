Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger criticized the Europa Super League project. He is quoted by Sky Sports.

According to the expert, the Super League project was associated with an attempt by Europe to destroy the English Premier League (Premier League). At the same time, Wenger was struck by the position of the English teams. “I was surprised by the behavior of the Premier League clubs. In Europe, they dream of destroying the English league, but they almost joined in, ”he said. Wenger stressed that the Super League project is doomed to failure.

At the moment, the Superleague project has been suspended. This decision was announced by the head of the tournament and the president of Real Madrid Florentino Perez. Six founding clubs from the Premier League have already refused to participate in the project.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has threatened the founding clubs with sanctions, up to and including expulsion from the Champions League. UEFA head Aleksandr Čeferin is waiting for the final withdrawal of the teams from participation in the Super League.

The project was first announced on April 19. Initially, 12 top European clubs announced their participation in the tournament.