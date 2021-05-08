Super League Uefa told about penalties for Super League clubs, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus are still in the opposite direction

The clubs are also promised a fine of € 100 million if they still seek to join an “unauthorized” league.

European football association Uefa announced on Friday the penalties for clubs involved in the terrible Super League project.

According to the association, nine of the twelve clubs have apologized and admitted their mistakes, but Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus have still not bowed and, according to Uefa, are awaiting “appropriate measures”.

Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan, who have left the Super League, have pledged to shell out a total of € 15 million for European grassroots and youth football.

They also deduct 5% of Uefa’s revenue from competitions for one season. The clubs are also promised a fine of € 100 million if they still seek to join an “unauthorized” league.

Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus did not sign an agreement with Uefa. The association will deal with disciplinary action against these clubs at a later date.