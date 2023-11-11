Trento-Piacenza 3-1 (26-24, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18)

League leaders Piacenza capitulates at the foot of the Dolomites. The SuperLega ranking now sees Itas Trentino at the top and, in four sets, made it their own at the top, thus closing the volleyball Saturday in Trento with a double victory also given the success of the A1 women’s team. At times it was a hard-fought and tense match that took place on the Italian pitch in Via Fersina, which rewarded the team that was able to be more cynical and concrete in some important moments. Read, the end of a very tight first set and in the central stages of the fourth set, when Piacenza was still hoping for a tie-break. At the start, coach Soli can count on the typical sextet while Piacenza has to do without the injured Romanò and Scanferla, replaced in their respective roles by Gironi and the Trentino player Niccolò Hoffer, who grew up in the Verona academy and is the son of the former coach of the deaf and Iranian national teams , Alessandra Campedelli. Already from the opening bars it is clear that it will be a real battle (9-9 with a block by Simon), Rychlicki finds the first extension at 13-11 thanks to the serve but it is again the Cuban Simon with a block who brings things back to parity by stamping Kozamernik ( 17-17). Lucarelli’s mani-out gives Piacenza +3 ​​at 19-22, but the serve is still the home team’s extra weapon who manages to make an impact with Michieletto and Kozamernik at 23 all. This leads to very close advantages where Leal attacks out and Sbertoli finds the final ace of 26-24. In the second set the Tricolors from Trento once again started better, 5-1 on the wings of enthusiasm. Leal out and Recine in when the score reads 10-6, Sbertoli serving is a wrath of God and finds the extension with an ace to make it 13-6. Anastasi stops everything but Itas keeps control of the game (17-13), before a final in which Lavia and Kozamernik find the winning extension for the home team. In the third set, already at the start, Piacenza attempted to raise their game again: 7-12 with Simon unstoppable at times. Michieletto keeps the Trentino team in their wake (11-15) but the home attack at this stage has wet powder (15-18), if then some errors in serving are added then the Emilians manage to stay ahead. Even when Soli throws Cavuto, Nelli and Acquarone into the fray, the outcome of the match (15-21) smiles on the guests who go on to seal the set with few worries. In the opening exchanges of the fourth set, balance reigns supreme, but Anastasi has to stop the game when Rychlicki puts the ball on the ground to make it 12-8. Sbertoli leads Trento with great confidence, Itas pushes again in the serve (14-8) and Lavia returns to attack in attack, his score is 16-10. Piacenza is now struggling, Podrascanin finds two aces for the 22-14 which in fact are the prelude to the final credits of the match.