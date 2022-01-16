The only match played on the fifth day of return if Taranto wins the game, which manages to make the most of the home round and the first of the four direct clashes that the new calendar puts him on the path to safety (to follow he will face Cisterna, Ravenna and Padua). The rossoblù clearly beat Verona, which had not played since December 29th, aiming at the young Gironi and Stefani in place of Randazzo and Sabbi. The two will be great protagonists of the match. On the other side of the net Verona puts the Albanian opposite Qarafena and not the Danish Jensen diagonally with the expert Raphael.

The match

In the first set Taranto manages the match well with a fluid ball change up to 20-15. Then after the time out, Verona finds a good reaction that has its winning weapon in the serve (three consecutive aces from Mozic) with a match that goes from 22-19 to 22-22. The decisive break is found by Taranto, but with Di Martino and Stefani after Mozic himself had missed the service. In the second set Verona tries to restart with the same intensity with which it concluded the first and goes to +4 (6-10,7-11) but Taranto is not there and reacts and finds the same with an ace of Gironi on Mozic (13-13). It goes on point by point until 23-23, when the home team finds the decisive break thanks to a winning attack by Joao and a peremptory block by Stefani on Mozic. In the third set the Taranto wall muzzles Verona (7 winners of which 6 in the first eleven points of the Apulian team) who goes into the hole and no longer comes out despite Stoytchev’s whirlwind of changes.