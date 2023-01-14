Taranto-Verona 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-20) On the field two teams without victories from a few rounds, five Gioiella Prisma Taranto and three WithU Verona. The hosts regained success in front of their fans after three months (they had won against Monza on matchday three) even without Stefani’s contribution. Verona shows up with Spirito dribbling. There couldn’t have been a worse start for Taranto because he immediately goes down (2-5) and loses the opposite Stefani due to a shoulder problem, replaced by the Swede Ekstrand. The Apulians roll up their sleeves, however, and get back on track by sending Verona’s ballerina reception into a tailspin who collects four aces in the first set and forces Stoytchev to put Keita out for Perrin. Taranto, pushed by an amazing Loepkky (9 points and 88% in attack), reaches 24-18. The short arm syndrome returns for the hosts (time out by Di Pinto on 24-20) who suffer from Grozdanov’s float jump and allow Verona to reach 24-22 but a cunning shot by Falaschi gives the partial first at Gioiella Prisma.

Decisive second set

—

Balance reigns in the second set with the teams chasing each other by only one break ahead. Verona uses Perrin, just before the half from the partial in place of Keita and balances the team. Point by point until 18-18, Mozic doubles and Verona goes to 18-20 but is caught up again (20-20) and suffers a heavy counter break of four points (22-20) thanks to coach Di Pinto’s move to send Cottarelli beat in place of Ekstrand. The float jump of the reserve setter from Taranto puts the Veronese reception in difficulty (ace of 23-20). Right groove created and set closed by a winning attack by Loeppky who plays the solver but not the protagonist who is Antonov with 10 points (80% effectiveness in attack) in the second set. In the third Perrin is definitively in the starting six of Verona in place of Keita. But Taranto has the eyes of the tiger and immediately starts well (7-4, 9-5, 10-6) with Falaschi who more frequently calls into question his central players on precise reception and makes his game more unpredictable. Keita returns, but in place of a dead Sapozhkov with a score of 11-8. Verona reappears (12-10) but is pushed back (17-13, great diagonal from Antonov after a long exchange). Up and down, Verona arrives 18-16 but takes a counter break from Taranto (20-16) . Verona again to minus two (20-18) but the Apulians extend again (22-18), Antonov is impregnable from place 4 with his deep trajectories (23-19) . As happened in the first set, Falaschi closes it with an ace (25-20) and gives his team three precious points for salvation. (John Saracino)