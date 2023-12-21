Super League scores points with the EU Court of Justice. UEFA and FIFA ko

The European Court of Justice sanctions the abuse of dominant positions by UEFA and FIFA. A victory for the Super League (here is the historic ruling that changes everything in European and world football)

Super League after the EU approval. “Football is free. UEFA monopoly over”

Satisfaction Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22 Sports, who is working on a new Super League project: “We have won the right to compete. The UEFA monopoly is over. Football is free. Clubs are now free from the threat of sanctions and free to determine their own future. For fans: we offer free viewing of all Super League matches League. For clubs: income and solidarity expenses will be guaranteed.”

Super League, Spanish League: “Selfish and elitist model”

The reaction of the Spanish football government, which has always been critical of the Super League: “Today more than ever we remember that the 'Super League' is a selfish and elitist model. Any format that is not totally open with access, year after year, through the national championships, is a closed model. European football has already spoken, not persist.” And then the hashtag “earning things on the field”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

