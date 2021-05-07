D.he European Football Union (Uefa) has tightened its threat against the remaining three founding members of the failed Super League. The continental association announced on Friday evening that all rights were reserved to take appropriate action and that the matter would be passed on to the relevant UEFA disciplinary bodies. Out of the original dozen, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus Turin have so far not given up their ambitions for a Super League. The Uefa left open the possible concrete consequences.

The other nine founding members of the league competing with the Champions League, however, made a declaration that they would continue to participate in the UEFA European Cup. These nine clubs would have accepted “that the Super League project was a mistake,” it said in the message. The clubs will make a donation of 15 million euros for children’s, youth and amateur football and will also make five percent of their earnings from the European Cup available for redistribution for one season.

“As they accept their commitment and are willing to repair the disruption they have caused, Uefa wants to leave this chapter behind and move forward in a positive spirit,” said the continent leader Aleksander Ceferin.

Twelve European top clubs had shocked three weeks ago with the publication of their plans for a Super League Football Europe. The Uefa criticized these plans as well as the world association Fifa and several national leagues and associations. The six English clubs involved – Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC – Atlético Madrid and the Milanese clubs Inter and AC had quickly abandoned the plans after massive resistance from their fans, among other things. German clubs were not among the founders of the Super League.