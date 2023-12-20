Super League, the no's from the top European clubs

Many European clubs are saying no to the new Super League, with official press releases. “Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League and other clubs through the ECA for the continued development of European football” says the Manchester United. “The sentence does not change our position, the door is closed for the Super League” writes the Bayern Monaco. Similar messages also came from Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Villarreal.



The English government is against the Super League. A spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said: “The attempt at a breakaway competition (the 2021 announcement, ed.) had been universally condemned by fans, clubs and government. At the time we had introduced decisive action by overhauling football's governance, which requires a new independent regulator. We will soon bring forward legislation that will make this a reality and prevent clubs from joining any alternative competition in the future.” With Brexit, the United Kingdom is no longer bound by laws.

According to what the newspaper Sport reports, if the Super League starts, Real Madrid and Barcelona they would see their loyalty to the project born in April 2021 rewarded with a prize that could reach up to one billion euros, provided the competition manages to start. As regards the clubs that have left the project, namely Atletico Madrid, Milan, Juventus and the six Premier League clubs, a fine of 300 million euros could be imposed in case of non-participation. A statement which, according to these rumors from Sport, would not apply to Inter, who had not fully completed the process to be part of the Super League project. FC Internazionale Milano itself “reiterates its belief that the future of European football can only be guaranteed by collaboration between the clubs within the ECA and in partnership with UEFA and FIFA”. “As a Society, we remain strongly anchored to the values ​​that characterize the European sporting model and we are committed to working together with all the other teams brought together in association by the Eca to support these values”.

The first Super League project was a sort of NBA of football: a closed or almost closed League with some elite clubs, among which they were included Milan, Inter and Juventus (the Milanese team left the project after a few weeks, the Bianconeri announced their withdrawal in recent months). The new revised and corrected Super League provides that all teams, following a path, can potentially enter. As? Moving on from the third 'category', namely the Blue League “for sporting merit”. According to this philosophy, therefore, a Bologna of miracles, left behind by Zirkzee, could aspire to enter this circuit.





Let's see what the mechanism of the Super League would be if it were to start.

Super League with 64 teams. Three series: Lega Star, Gold and Blue

A22 Sports Management (the company that organizes the Super League) has announced after the decision of the European Court of Justice the new Super League project, with a tournament of 64 teams, divided into three leagues, with a promotion and relegation mechanism between the divisions. In the first year of the competition, clubs will be selected based on an index with transparent, performance-based criteria. The teams divided into three leagues: Star, Gold and Blue. In the first and second leagues, the Star and the Gold, 16 clubs divided into two groups of eight; in the last one, the Blue, there will be four groups of eight teams for a total of 32 clubs. In the first year of the Super League, clubs will be selected based on an index with transparent, performance-based criteria.

Super League from September to April in the first part, with return matches between teams from the same league (14 matches for each team). Then the final phases of the three leagues, which will take place separately starting from the quarter-finals: the top four of both groups of the Star league qualify (for the final phase of the Star league) and the top four of both groups of the Gold league (for the final phase of the Gold league); finally the top two from each group of the Blue league qualify (for the final phase of the Blue league). The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played with the home-and-away format while the final – the only one – will be played on a neutral pitch. Three champions will thus be proclaimed: the champions of the Star league, the Gold league and the Blue league.

Super League with 64 teams, promotions and relegations

The bottom two Super League teams in the Star league will be relegated to the Gold league and the top two from the Gold league will be promoted to the Star league. The same goes for Gold and Blue: the last two are relegated and their place is taken by the top two of the last league. Every year, 20 of the 32 teams in the Blue League will leave the Super League and will be replaced by twenty teams, chosen on the basis of the results obtained in the national championships.

Super League, financial fair play for clubs?

There is also talk, veiled, of a possible Financial Fair Play in the 'economic' philosophy of the Super League: “Effective financial sustainability rules and transparent enforcement processes will be introduced to ensure a level playing field between participating clubs.”

Super League where to watch it, free streaming for fans

A streaming platform is also planned for free viewing of all matches. “Following today's landmark ruling, A22 Sports Management has announced a new proposal for both the men's and women's European Super League (“ESL”) competitions. The proposal also includes innovative plans to launch the world's leading direct-to-fan sports streaming platform, where billions of fans will be able to watch all Super League matches live for free,” read a note from A22 Sports. The streaming platform's revenue will come from “advertising, premium subscriptions, distribution partnerships, interactive services and sponsors”.

Super League, 400 million in proceeds

“To ensure stability in the initial phase of the competitions, revenues during the first three years of the new competition will be guaranteed for a higher amount than currently expected in the next cycle. The solidarity payments will be equal to 8% of the League's revenues, with a minimum sum of 400 million euros, more than double the amount distributed by the current pan-European competition” reads the press release from A22 Sports.

Super League, ok from De Laurentiis: “Ready for dialogue with other major European clubs”

The president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis (photo Lapresse)



The ruling of the EU Court of Justice on the Super League is welcomed by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. ANSA learned this from sources in the Italian club who recall that De Laurentiis had already expressed his opinion in the past, which was very close to today's sentence. De Laurentiis would be ready, we learn, to participate in a dialogue with other major European clubs to build the project together. The president of Napoli has stated several times that he is in favor of a Super League as an alternative tournament with meritocratic criteria.

UEFA, Ceferin: “Superleague two-club tournament, we won't try to stop them”

“We have said it several times and we want to reiterate it: football is not for sale. Today we had further confirmation that the Super League is a closed project, and not an open one. We won't try to stop them, we never have, they can create whatever they want, and I hope they start this competition with two clubs soon. I hope they know what they are doing, but I'm not sure,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin at a remote press conference following the EU Court of Justice's ruling.”

