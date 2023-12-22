IIn the dispute over the establishment of a Super League in football, UEFA suffered a defeat before Europe's highest court. The major football associations FIFA and UEFA may not make other competitions dependent on their approval and may not prohibit clubs and players from taking part in these competitions, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled. The international press writes:

Great Britain:

“Daily Mirror”: “Football is not for sale. The Super League goes under without a trace. (…) But the ruling is a hammer blow for the Premier League and other leagues, as it will make it more difficult for them to prevent their top teams from making money.”

The Guardian: “The flood of supportive statements that have followed UEFA's statement suggests that, at least for now, there is no public interest in changing the status quo. Real Madrid and Barcelona were the only clubs that strongly supported the Super League.”

Spain:

“Marca”: “The judiciary agrees with the Super League, but football does not support this model.”

“As”: “Superliga ok. The struggle continues.”

“Sport”: “Barça and Madrid change history. (Joan) Laporta and Florentino (Pérez) celebrate a decision that allows the Super League to take a giant step in revolutionizing European football.”

Italy:

“La Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Super League, a wall of no”

France:

“L'Equipe”: “The super confusion. Most continental teams have spoken out against the new competition, whose schedule is still hypothetical.”

Austria:

“Kurier”: “Clear the way for the Super League? Football is facing a turning point. The European Court of Justice made a ruling that could turn football and the world of sport upside down.”

Switzerland:

“Blick”: “The verdict may be hard on nostalgic people’s stomachs at first. Given the fact that the Super League will probably never come, it is encouraging. Because it's a slap in the face for FIFA and UEFA. Their autocracy, which they take for granted, breaks the law.”