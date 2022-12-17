Verona-Piacenza 1-3 (21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25)

It is the challenge between two healthy teams: Verona has won four of the last five matches in the Superlega, Piacenza comes from three consecutive successes between the championship and the Cev Cup. The two teams are also tied in the standings, even if the hosts are ahead in the standings for the number of victories. Need more to describe the interest of the meeting? Oh yes, probably at the end of December the Scaligeri and Emilians will face each other again for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. In short, all ingredients for a starred match that the chefs of Piacenza cook to perfection, earning three very tasty points. The jokes are also stellar: Romano signs the first break for Piacenza, Keita responds with the same coin, facilitates the task of the Veronese block and brings the match back to a draw. We are in the middle of the fraction and at this point the guests’ high ball attackers become protagonists, with Romanò uncatchable and Leal who from mid-fraction, after having suffered two blocks previously, never misses a shot again. When Brizard also enters the scoreboard, Piacenza goes ahead 1-0. A super Sapozhkov drags his teammates: after closing the first set with 75 percent in attack, like his counterpart Romanò, he restarts from where he ended and signs the ace of 8-6. The challenge between opposites is as interesting as the first at La Scala, the blue wants to deserve a leading role and responds with the serve of 14 all. But it becomes difficult to find the main actor because both Sapozhkov who turns the tables in the finale and Keita who is good at closing the set deserve it. Those who have booked dinner must postpone it, because neither of the two teams backs down a millimeter. Piacenza goes on but Verona is always there and concludes the run-up with Mozic who equalizes at 21. Then it’s up to Simon, who returned after a period of rest due to physical problems, to take the stage with the decisive attack and ace. In the third fraction Lucarelli gets hurt when he hits a finger against the wall, so Bernardi revolutionizes the team by inserting Recine and deploying the pair of Cuban centre-backs Simon-Alonso. The protagonists change, not the plot even if this time it is Verona that dictates the pace with Piacenza who draws thanks to Leal’s ace when the scoreboard scores 19. Gas Sales Bluenergy finds two consecutive blocks and extends defending the advantage up to the decisive mistake by Keita who gives the red and whites a night in second place. Matthew Marchetti