Verona-Piacenza 1-3 (21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25)
It is the challenge between two healthy teams: Verona has won four of the last five matches in the Superlega, Piacenza comes from three consecutive successes between the championship and the Cev Cup. The two teams are also tied in the standings, even if the hosts are ahead in the standings for the number of victories. Need more to describe the interest of the meeting? Oh yes, probably at the end of December the Scaligeri and Emilians will face each other again for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. In short, all ingredients for a starred match that the chefs of Piacenza cook to perfection, earning three very tasty points. The jokes are also stellar: Romano signs the first break for Piacenza, Keita responds with the same coin, facilitates the task of the Veronese block and brings the match back to a draw. We are in the middle of the fraction and at this point the guests’ high ball attackers become protagonists, with Romanò uncatchable and Leal who from mid-fraction, after having suffered two blocks previously, never misses a shot again. When Brizard also enters the scoreboard, Piacenza goes ahead 1-0. A super Sapozhkov drags his teammates: after closing the first set with 75 percent in attack, like his counterpart Romanò, he restarts from where he ended and signs the ace of 8-6. The challenge between opposites is as interesting as the first at La Scala, the blue wants to deserve a leading role and responds with the serve of 14 all. But it becomes difficult to find the main actor because both Sapozhkov who turns the tables in the finale and Keita who is good at closing the set deserve it. Those who have booked dinner must postpone it, because neither of the two teams backs down a millimeter. Piacenza goes on but Verona is always there and concludes the run-up with Mozic who equalizes at 21. Then it’s up to Simon, who returned after a period of rest due to physical problems, to take the stage with the decisive attack and ace. In the third fraction Lucarelli gets hurt when he hits a finger against the wall, so Bernardi revolutionizes the team by inserting Recine and deploying the pair of Cuban centre-backs Simon-Alonso. The protagonists change, not the plot even if this time it is Verona that dictates the pace with Piacenza who draws thanks to Leal’s ace when the scoreboard scores 19. Gas Sales Bluenergy finds two consecutive blocks and extends defending the advantage up to the decisive mistake by Keita who gives the red and whites a night in second place. Matthew Marchetti
Cisterna-Milan 3-1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20)
Top Volleyball is back to smiling after a four-game fast, driven by a great Dirlic and excellently assisted by an inspired Baranowicz. Milan is forced to raise the white flag. Cisterna starts with Baranowicz on the dribble and Dirlic opposite, Zingel-Rossi central, Bayram-Sedlacek in the band, Catania free. The pontini, after having hit the Italian Cup goal, aim to repeat the success achieved in the first leg challenge. Milan, victorious from the last three away games in the league, responds with Porro in control ready to arm the Iranian Ebadipour and the former Patry and Ishikawa. The hosts get off to a better start with a touch of cunning under Dirlic’s goal (5-2). Loser responds with a winning block that brings Piazza’s formation to -1; then Sedlacek with a bad play sends out and Allianz restores the distances (13-13). Balanced challenge, but characterized by a series of errors on both sides. Ace of the newcomer Gutierrez and Cisterna extends to 21-18. Rossi, well served by Baranowicz, closes the set with a powerful dunk (25-21). Cisterna 5 winning blocks, Milan 1. Milan reaction in the second set: start in favor of Piazza’s sextet, two lengths ahead after Bayram’s mistake. Yet another unsuccessful attack by Sedlacek and Milan takes up 13-10. Allianz plays better in this phase, exploiting Loser’s ability from nine meters and extending to +5; again the Argentine scores the point of 18-11 after a good save by Porro. Top Volleyball suffers from opponent attacks. Muro di Vitelli and guests on 20-14. After a break of 4 points by Cisterna, the Milanese team deservedly wins the partial by exploiting the error in Gutierrez’s service (25-20). Third set: powerful attack by Zingel for the 4-2 pontine. Then Dirlic, well triggered by the usual Baranowicz, puts the ball on the ground for 8-4. Overbearing reaction from Milan which first equalizes by blocking Rossi’s attack (9-9) and then completes the pass after Gutierrez’s mistake (9-10). Pleasant and vibrant match with the pontini who find the same with a broadside from Dirlic and implement the counter-overtaking with Kaliberda (19-18). Attack by Ishikawa after a long exchange for 23-23, but it is Top Volley that wins a spectacular partial thanks to Kaliberda’s diagonal (25-23). Fourth set: the hosts start strong with Zingel’s block (8-2). Ishikawa and Patry try to shake Allianz, but the guests remain 4 lengths down. Soli’s men play with the right attitude, using their block. Rossi initials the point of 14-8. Excellent attack by Patry and Milan shortens to -3. Then the usual diagonal from Dirlic for 17-13. After a long exchange it is still the Croatian opposite who mortgages the match for the pontini (21-15). The blue-and-whites will no longer be reached: Ebadipour’s mistake in attack gives the well-deserved success to Top Volley which surpasses the Milanese team in the standings. Diego Rocks
