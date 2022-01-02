Trento-Perugia 3-2 (25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-11)

An excellent Sbertoli is the conductor of a Trento that remains, in the standings, to contend for second place at Lube Civitanova thanks to a highly effective performance of his high ball and the excellent distribution of the setter. Before the kick-off, no first challenge as an ex in Trentino for Simone Giannelli, who like Ricci was sent back to Umbria for some flu symptoms accused in the last hours. In this way Grbic must send Travica on the dribble with Mengozzi in the center (Russo cannot play even if on the bench), while Lorenzetti confirms the set-up with Lavia opposite and the diagonal of place-4 Michieletto-Kaziyski. The two consecutive errors in attack by Rychlicki give the first extension to the Trentino players at 8-4, Solè’s ace keeps the Umbrians in the wake (9-7) before Podrascanin’s block on the Luxembourgish opposite does not allow Itas to return to +4 (11-7). Rychlicki blocks Kaziyski while Mengozzi turns into a tie, 12-12, a delicious one-handed dribble from Travica. The Bulgarian hitter from Trento scores the ace of 15-13 on Leon, but it is when Michieletto starts to land balls – the two consecutive ones of 17-14 – that Grbic interrupts the game. Bad management by Sir of a couple of reconstructions that are not simple and wanted to force, Trento thanks and with the Sbertoli wall goes on 19-16. Leon tries to keep the Umbrians in the slipstream (23-20) before Lisinac with a devastating first half and Lavia blocking Leon do not seal the first set. Leon and his turn at bat, with an ace on Zenger, is worth the first extension of Sir in the second (3-7), forcing Lorenzetti to spend the timeout. Kaziyski and a growing Michieletto are points of reference for Sbertoli, with the former Milan director trying to involve Lisinac more (10-13) while Sir finds a safe haven in the usual Leon. The Cuban batting and attacking puts pressure on Itas (11-15), Michieletto’s ace for 14-16 with Grbic stopping the game. Perugia keeps the margin (17-20) ahead by increasing it when Solè presses Lisinac on the wall for 18-22. In the final ace from Leon over Michieletto who flakes the first set point for Sir Safety. The start of the third partial still sees the Umbrians start with their foot on the accelerator, 2-5 and Lorenzetti spends the first timeout after a couple of naive mistakes. Podrascanin’s one-two brings the Trentino players back to 6-7, parity returns to reign on 10-10 which becomes Trentino overtaking on 15-14 with Michieletto’s ace in the conflict zone between Leon and Colaci. The set is well balanced and hard fought (17-17), Rychlicki’s ace holds the two sextets arm in arm (19-19), but at the best the mistakes of the Umbrians weigh. In the end, Sir is still very foul, with Travica and Mengozzi not understanding each other, but Rychlicki allows his team to return to 24-23. Plotnytskyi, after a good defense by Leon on Kaziyski, sends everyone to the advantage where Lavia against a zero block puts the ball on the ground before Lisinac seals the partial in favor of Trento. He also battles at the start of the fourth set (6-6), Sbertoli confirms himself at a very high level by turning all his high ball properly while Sir sees a precious Rychlicki give a hand to Leon. When Lavia lands on 13-10 Grbic stops everything, but of little use because Trento is less foul than the Umbrians (17-12) and Sir struggles not a little to find their own regularity in putting the ball on the ground. Kaziyski puts on the ground 19-14, prologue to a final game in which Trento makes no mistake. Leon is always the last to surrender his team (21-19), Lorenzetti stops the game when he sees the Umbrians make up for it, Lisinac in attack makes no mistake but still the Cuban-Polish with an ace brings back the parity: 22-22. A set that seemed now addressed is reopened like a clam from Leon, with Perugia putting the arrow thanks to its Phenomenon and Lavia’s attacking error. When Podrascanin attacks badly out the bench Sir sprints to his feet, it is 22-25 and it goes to the fifth set. A tie-break in which Grbic confirms, as in the previous half set, Anderson in place-4 instead of Plotnytskyi, but the first extension (7-5) bears the signature of Michieletto. Following a video check that proved Perugia right, a yellow card arrives for protests against Lorenzetti (7-6), we arrive at a beautifully fought final match in which Perugia is even more foul (12-9) while Itas manages to manage some heavy balls (read, two fundamental consecutive walls of Lavia) which allows her to celebrate two precious points.