Mbappe, during the French Super Cup against Toulouse. STEPHANIE LECOCQ (REUTERS)

Football has always been a social, cultural, symbolic and also economic phenomenon. The world changes and since what accelerates these changes is money, we must redefine football: an economic phenomenon and also a social, cultural and symbolic one. This was made clear by the CJEU in a ruling that forces football to adjust to the rules that govern any economic activity. The Super League thus breaks down a legal barrier that will allow it to organize and regulate competitions outside of UEFA.

He has already convinced the money, now he has to persuade the social and cultural agents who also make up football and who are represented by the fans, emotional characters. But there is more, the Superligue Company SL, which had been working on its competition waiting for this judicial door to be opened, tells us about three divisions (Star, Gold and Blue) with a total of 64 teams.

64 teams of which, at the moment, there are only two clubs committed (Real Madrid and Barça) and some, like Naples, that showed their paw after the sentence. More interested parties fearful of falling into ruin may be added to the list, but there is no evidence yet. Who else will get on that train? Since the Premier League is not expected and teams of the size and capacity of Bayern and PSG have been openly opposed, it will be difficult to fill the 64 boxes. In this fight, the Champions and Super League, at least in the first phase, will reduce each other. We will see what time does with this atomization of football to which we must add the brand new Saudi phenomenon that, if it is for money, can tempt them all.

The Super League no longer talks about closing the competition for the super elite. The effect of that crude staging still weighs on the confidence of the project. Florentino continues to lead the challenge with two types of credibility: historical, since it represents an entity that always knew how to imagine the future; and current credibility, because he presides over a healthy club, with an extraordinary sports city, a wonderful stadium and a competitive team. What does Madrid see from that vantage point? Only threats. An industry that in Spain is weakened by the loss of irreplaceable star values ​​like Messi and Cristiano. A flow towards the Premier of the money that circulates through television and business channels. A disadvantageous situation compared to clubs that are driven by oil wells, investment funds and capricious businessmen in the face of the blindness of the fair play financial.

A football club can only pay salaries that football produces. to a super crack like Mbappé, Madrid can pay him (exaggeratingly) twice as much as the player who earns the most, and that means a quarter of what the player pays him. Paris Saint Qatar. Of course, Madrid guarantees glory, but at the rate we are going, even glory will have a price.

One thing is assured: the division of European football and also that of the different national leagues. Whoever accepts to be part of the Super League will understand that they are attacking the middle class that forms the great football fabric and that, let's tell the truth, they need the greats to survive. An interesting debate will open where morality will argue with money. Although, deep down, there is only money fighting against money so that everyone can maintain their status. This being the case, the only question that the debate must answer is: How will we maintain the viability of football so that it remains profitable and, at the same time, a community good that benefits everyone? If anyone has the answer please let me know. I still can't imagine it.

