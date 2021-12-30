It was Monza in the first round that questioned, by winning, the value of a team that had grown along the way, finding its certainties especially from the victory in Perugia onwards. Consolidated fourth place, third in the sights, today Modena can aim for second place from Civitanova which has the same races and ‘only’ three points more. Returning to tonight’s match, postponed on the 26th, due to the positivity of at least four players from Modena, immediately equilibrium in the opening bars Giani without Leal and Van Garderen stopped by Covid, finds Rossini, a great Rossini, after the period of isolation, and entrusts gangs to the Ngapeth brothers. Jersey holder for Swan immediately in the sights of the Monza joke. Earvin Ngapeth’s ex digs the first groove (9-7). Grozer’s wall on Earvin Ngapeth mends it for 11 all. Earvin himself immediately puts a diagonal on the ground and Grozer shakes his hand. Modena comes back with Mazzone’s block (14-11) and immediately after with Stankovic’s serve that Dzavoronok receives off the pitch. Still serving, Earvin and the Gialloblù take off again (18-13) forcing Eccheli to the second timeout. Grozer misses after a spectacular defense of the usual Earvin. The Frenchman himself with the third ace in the set closes the first set in practice (20-13) in the safe. Monza tries to answer with the ace of Grozer and Giani calls his first timeout. Nimir also takes the chair with a diagonal (22-16) on which the defense of Monza can do very little. The set ends with Orduna’s wrong serve: 25-19 The most beautiful and spectacular point is that of 3 to 2, at the beginning of the second, after attacks and counterattacks with Rossini’s defense on Grozer’s powerful dunk and closed with a wrong bagher of Monza The ace of Dzavoronok on Rossini gives the first advantage in Monza which then goes to 5 to 3 on Earvin’s error. Modena immediately recovers with Nimiri. Then Earvin continues his show with a short line that captures surprises Federici The Monza serve increases, Davyskiba’s ace keeps the Brianza players ahead Modena responds with Stankovic’s winning line that Dzavoronok does not control (13-12) Swan Ngapeth keeps Modena ahead. The break is signed by Nimir on the serve and immediately after Swan, on the faulty reception of Monza, closes for 20-17. Another bomb the service of Abdel Aziz moves the set to the side of Modena (21-17). Back under Monza with Grozer (22-19) On 23-19 Monza lost Grozer himself due to a muscle problem in his left thigh, in his place Katic. Modena mess at the end of the set, Giani has to call timeout Earvin closes the practice on 25-22 thanks to the reception of Gollini. Without his ace Grozer, replaced by the young Bulgarian, Karyagin Monza tries to stay in the game and all in all he succeeds (9-9) and even goes forward (10-9) But the joke is the weapon that he can always use in the moment of need. And so the team of Giani with Nimir at the service signs a break of 3 to 0 for the 14-11. It is then up to Mazzone to guess the winning serve (21-18) which allows Modena to make the decisive extension. And it is the Dutchman who is the great protagonist in the final that Modena closes in total control.