Super League, Juventus flies to the stock market: goal at Piazza Affari after the EU ruling

The Super League received a very strong boost after the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union which he declared had dealt a heavy blow to UEFA and FIFA (here is the historic ruling that changes everything in European and world football).

And Juventus, despite president Gianluca Ferrero announcing the company's request to leave the Super League (within the two founding clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona) he doubtlessly saw the stock fly on the stock market. In Piazza Affari there was a significant jump of 6% just after the ruling of the CJEU, then settling after a few minutes at around +4.5%/5%.

And then

Subscribe to the newsletter

