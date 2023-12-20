Super League, Premier League, La Liga and Bayern Munich: the no's from the top European clubs

Super League and 64 teams, 400 million guaranteed, promotions and relegations: an innovative project that could arise after the opinion of the EU court. There is a big BUT. Many European clubs are saying no and professing loyalty to UEFA and the Champions League. The La Liga teams, except Real Madrid, will take to the pitch for this round of the championship wearing the “EarnItOnThePitch” shirt to protest against the Super League.



Other European clubs are saying no to the new Super League, with official press releases. “Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League and other clubs through the ECA for the continued development of European football,” Manchester United said. “The ruling does not change our position, the door is closed for the Super League” says Bayern Munich. Similar messages also arrived from Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Villarreal.

Super League instead of the Champions League? Milan, Inter and Juventus: the situation

Juventus? Just at the end of November, Gianluca Ferrero, Juventus number one, had taken stock of the Super League project: “We expressed our position in a press release, we are out of it – he reiterated clearly -. We did like other teams, choosing to withdraw from the contract. The sentence will be on 21 December and we will take note of it after a careful examination, we will see what the effects will be together with all the other players in the European football family.”

The position of Inter and Milan needs to be understood. It should be underlined that both clubs abandoned the Super League project almost immediately: the Rossoneri were owned by the Elliot Fund at the time and with RedBird up to now they have never given any feeling of wanting to leave the UEFA competitions. The Nerazzurri remained in the hands of Suning and Steven Zhang in recent months has always been close to the Eca lines (the Association of European Clubs).

Super League, Sport: one billion to Real Madrid and Barcelona 'loyalty bonus'. Maxi fine for Juventus and Milan if…

According to what the newspaper Sport reports, if the Super League started, Real Madrid and Barcelona would see their loyalty to the project born in April 2021 rewarded with a prize that could reach up to one billion euros, provided that the competition manages to start. However, as regards the clubs that have left the project, namely Atletico Madrid, Milan, Juventus and the six Premier League clubs, a fine of 300 million euros could be imposed in case of non-participation. A statement which, according to these rumors from Sport, would not apply to Inter, who had not fully completed the process to be part of the Super League project.

Super League, Eca: “United with UEFA and FIFA against those who want to undermine the principles of European football”

“The European Club Association (ECA), which represents almost 500 professional football clubs across Europe, takes note of the ruling handed down today by the European Court of Justice. To be absolutely clear, the ruling in no way supports or endorses any form of Super League project Since the lawsuit was filed two years ago, major progressive governance reforms have already been put in place across the football ecosystem in Europe and around the world, including new UEFA rules for the pre-authorisation of competitions; and in particular, the reforms envisaged in the ECA memorandum of understanding and joint venture with UEFA and FIFA (signed in September and March this year). Through the ECA, clubs today are already at the heart of the decision making in relation to the competitions they participate in. In short, the world of football moved on from the Super League years ago and progressive reforms will continue. More importantly, football is a social contract and not a legal contract: all stakeholders recognized players of European and world football – which include confederations, federations, clubs, leagues, players and fans – are more united than ever against the attempts of a few individuals to pursue personal agendas aimed at undermining the very foundations and fundamental principles of European football.

The ECA will continue to work with UEFA, FIFA and all recognized football stakeholders to develop the game in a positive and progressive way, founded on the principles of sporting meritocracy, inclusiveness, open competition and genuine solidarity. These principles are at the heart of the ECA and the European sports model, from which all levels of the pyramid benefit and thrive.”

Super League, ok from De Laurentiis: “Ready for dialogue with other major European clubs”

The ruling of the EU Court of Justice on the Super League is welcomed by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. ANSA learned this from sources in the Italian club who recall that De Laurentiis had already expressed his opinion in the past, which was very close to today's sentence. De Laurentiis would be ready, we learn, to participate in a dialogue with other major European clubs to build the project together. The president of Napoli has stated several times that he is in favor of a Super League as an alternative tournament with meritocratic criteria.

