A century ago, our football took place in regional championships, leagues whose champion (and the second, from a certain moment on) played the Cup in round-trip knockout rounds. The winner was the champion of Spain.

The nascent professionalism demanded more matches between the best and for 28-29 the League model was imported from England, all against all. The regional championships were affected and ended up disappearing. All European countries experienced the same process at the time.

After a century, it’s time for a change of scale. Today the regional championships would be the national leagues; The Cup would now be the Champions League, which offers few matches between the best, for which the model is too small.

Thus came the idea of ​​the Super League, whose proposal failed because it was a contradiction: a closed group, formed by co-option between conspirators, without promotions or relegations, with 12 permanent members and 4 wild cards (invitations) every year to the liking of the founders. He was shipwrecked because Bayern, Borussia and PSG refused and on the second day the big six English (United, City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham) wrinkled at the country’s reaction. And then Atlético, Inter and Milan.

(The League was not created apart from sporting merits: it was formed by the six who had once won the Cup, the three defeated finalists, plus the winner of a tournament of candidates to complete ten. And it was born with a Second Division and with promotions and descents).

That bad project did serve to accelerate the inevitable process. UEFA has been giving more space to the best leagues for years (the European Cup began with the champion of each country, now there are four of the major leagues and those from the minor leagues pass filters that place them in the Conference League or the Europa League. League), but that revolt and the insistence of American funds on investing in a big championship forced him to quicken his pace. International federations that did not see the power of money in time lost control: FIA-FOCA, FIM-Dorna, ITF-ATP, FIG-PGA…

UEFA, with the ECA, refines the idea of ​​three divisions of 18: Super League, Europa League and Aspirant League. Between the second and third there would be four promotions-relegations. Between the first and the second only two, since the from the pata negra club They don’t want risks. They are still threatening to split things up separately if the CJEU’s ruling, which they expect on Tuesday the 18th, is contrary to UEFA’s monopoly. And they intend that their relegation is not decided by the poor classification of one year, but by the average of the last three or five. They don’t want a bad season to get them down.

There are things to resolve. Squeezing in 34 European matches at once would be a mess to the calendar; Their idea would be to divide each division into two groups, with a final phase. Then there is the role of the national leagues. It is suggested that the title or good position in one’s own league gives a bonus in money, and perhaps in points in the Super League standings. Clubs could expand their squads to 34 players to serve the European and national fronts.

