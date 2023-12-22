Super League, divided Serie A: Milan, Inter, Juventus, Napoli divided

There is no single thought among Serie A clubs on the Super League. Among the big ones Inter, Roma and Atalanta are publicly united by a condemnation of the possible demonstration of 64 teams (in 3 groups) which would be broadcast in free streaming. The Milan by the mouth of Paolo Scaroni waits to understand and does not want to give “definitive opinions”. From the Naples of patron Aurelio De Laurentiis an openness to dialogue. While the Juventus…

Super League: Inter, Roma and Atalanta say no

The Nerazzurri club remains with UEFA and FIFA. “Internazionale Milano reiterates its belief that the future of European football can only be guaranteed by collaboration between clubs within the ECA and in partnership with UEFA and FIFA. As a club, we remain strongly anchored to the values ​​that characterize the European sporting model and we are committed to working together with all other teams brought together by the ECA to uphold these values.”

Similar words from Rome. “Following today's ruling by the European Court of Justice on the Super League case, AS Roma reiterates its position in respect of the values ​​and future of European football. The Club does not in any way support any so-called Super League project which would represent a unacceptable attack on the importance of national championships and the foundations of European football. AS Roma believes that the future and well-being of European football can only be ensured with the clubs working together through the ECA, in close collaboration and in partnership with UEFA and FIFA.

And Atalanta “expresses its total opposition to any hypothesis of a Super League and confirms its line which has always been that of valorising national championships, sporting meritocracy, safeguarding popular passions and respecting national and international sporting institutions”.

Similar positions should also be noted on the part of Genoa and Udinese. “The Genoa Cricket and Football Club – we read in the note – takes note of the ruling issued by the European Court of Justice on the ESL case, which in no way endorses the project of the so-called Super League. As a club, we remain 100% committed to working through the ECA alongside other clubs to uphold the values ​​that define European football. This will only be possible through the strong partnership that the ECA has with UEFA.”

“Udinese Calcio reiterates its position in respect of meritocratic values ​​and the future of European football. The Club does not in any way support any so-called Super League project which would represent an unacceptable attack on the importance of national championships and the foundations of European football. Udinese believes that the future of European football can only be secured with the work and cooperation of the clubs, through the ECA, with UEFA and FIFA.”

Super League, the silence of Juventus

Then there is Juventus. The Juventus club does not comment. The words of the president Gianluca Ferrero of November 21st at the shareholders' meeting remain in mind when, reiterating the club's exit from the project, he explained: “It was a contract between a number of teams, of which 80% left in the following 48 hours, while one, Inter, never entered. Juventus simply did what the other teams did. Of course, like everyone else, we await the ruling of the European Court of Justice on December 21st, Juve will take note of it and evaluate its effects like the others.”

Super League, Scaroni (Milan): “Too early for definitive opinions”

Milan? Paolo Scaroni takes his time on the topic of the Super League: “Meanwhile, I read a twenty-line press release which is not a sufficient basis for expressing definitive opinions. We have begun a process to discuss with all the bodies starting with the League, we had a board of directors of the League just this afternoon but it is too early to express opinions”, the words of the Rossoneri president on TG1.

Super League, De Laurentii's Napoli opens to dialogue

Finally Napoli. The ruling of the EU Court of Justice on the Super League is welcomed by president Aurelio De Laurentiis, according to what ANSA has learned in recent hours from sources at the Italian club who recall that De Laurentiis had already expressed his opinion in the past, very close to the sentence. ADL would be ready, we learn, to participate in a dialogue with other major European clubs to build the project together. The president of Napoli has stated several times that he is in favor of a Super League as an alternative tournament with meritocratic criteria.

Super League, FIGC: “No for the good of Italian football”

“Following the ruling of the Court of the European Union on the so-called Super League case, the Italian Football Federation, fully recognizing itself in the superordinate bodies of UEFA and FIFA, reiterates its convinced action to protect the national championships, for the defense of the broader and general principle of sporting merit and respect for international calendars – writes the FIGC in a statement – For these reasons, in compliance with national laws and international regulations, the FIGC believes that the Super League is not a project compatible with these conditions and will act always, in all locations, pursuing the general interests of Italian football”.

