Piacenza-Civitanova 0-3 (17-25, 28-30, 21-25)

Three days after the victory at Modena that gave Piacenza the Final four of the Italian Cup, Gas Sales Bluenergy faces the Italian champions of Civitanova, who were defeated by Milan in the quarter-finals of the Cup on Sunday. The people of the Marches have a full infirmary; to the absences already foreseen of Juantorena, Kovar and Jeroncic is added that of Anzani, who does not recover from the muscular problem in his right arm. The hosts have everyone at their disposal and Bernardi inserts Stern in place of Lagumdzija among the owners. But despite all the physical problems, the guests bring three important points on the bus, the result of a well-deserved 3-0 arrived after a discounted first set and a second fraction in which the hosts can complain for untapped opportunities. It takes three exchanges to understand that the Coppa Italia matches are on file. Civitanova starts at double speed, puts the hosts in difficulty with the service, so much so that Bernardi on 11-5 for the guests replaces Rossard with Russell. In the first set there is no match, the gap even in terms of points between the two teams is too clear, with Blengini’s team not wasting too much energy to give themselves a very easy 25-17 and Zaytsev on the shields author of 6 points. With Lube ahead 1-0 the parts are reversed and it’s up to the guests to chase after the red and white, who with the game at 7-7 take advantage of an excellent Rossard to stretch 13-9. But the script is different: the Lube never comes off excessively and in the end grabs parity thanks to an ace from Yant: 20-20. It’s not over: Stern and an erroneous attempt by Zaytsev on a very complicated ball bring the red and white forward 23-21. In the end, everything happens, the guests draw, then Bernardi’s team wastes two set points and is punished by Civitanova who finds the 30-28 with Lucarelli. Blengini does not change anything, also because the bench is not so rich, Bernardi instead proposes the Stern-Lagumdzija relay, this time in reverse. Civitanova shows all its solidity by arriving 13-11, but Rossard draws at 15. The two teams fight point by point, with Lube always ahead by one length and Piacenza attached to the jersey of the Marche but in the final stretch with Simon and Zaytsev giving himself three very important points.