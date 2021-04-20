Nafter Manchester City, other top English clubs have turned their backs on plans for a European football super league. Champions Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC also announced on Wednesday night that they would say goodbye to the establishment of the exclusive league. According to reports, Chelsea FC had also taken steps accordingly.

Manchester City had previously been the first of the twelve co-founders to cancel its participation just one day after the plans were announced. The Spanish clubs FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are also expected to withdraw, media reported. This should mean that the highly controversial project that threatened to split European club football is off the table again.

Twelve European top clubs, including City and Chelsea, Liverpool FC, Real Madrid and Juventus Turin, announced the establishment of a billion-dollar Super League on Monday night. This would be in direct competition with the Champions League of the European Football Union Uefa. No club from the Bundesliga had joined the Super League. The billion-dollar project was to be financed by a major American bank.



Chelsea icon and official Petr Cech tries to reassure his club’s fans.

:



Image: dpa





In England, home to half of the twelve founding clubs, Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened severe sanctions. He announced in the “Sun” to show the “ridiculous” billion dollar project the red card. His sports minister Oliver Dowden presented drastic ideas in parliament to prevent the “Big Six”, the top English clubs, from participating. Even Prince William – president of the national FA – got involved.

National associations and many other clubs also massively criticized the plans. The Uefa around its President Aleksander Ceferin had attacked the initiators of the Super League sharply and threatened with harsh sanctions. The clubs should be excluded from the Champions League, their national players were threatened with a ban for the European championship in the summer. European club football was threatened with a mud fight in court, possibly even before the semi-finals of the current Champions League season at the beginning of May. This danger now seems to have been averted.

Even beyond the day, the events had rolled over. Chelsea fans and solidarity supporters of other clubs who had gathered in front of the Stamford Bridge stadium in London to protest against the Super League plans had previously celebrated their success like a victory for their team after they heard that Chelsea FC plan to retire from the Super League. Show that Videos on social networks. A total of around 1000 people had come to express their anger in front of the London stadium and hold up signs reading “Rest in Peace Football 1863-2021” and “Made by the poor, stolen by the rich”.

In the evening it became known that the manager Ed Woodward of Manchester United resigned after violent fan protests because of the leading role the club played in the founding. What Woodward’s resignation means for ManUnited’s role in the Super League was initially unclear. Now it is clear that Manchester United will withdraw. The American club owners of the Glazer family are said to have pushed for the project.