Super League, “Andrea Agnelli fought a battle for the freedom of sport and the market”

There historic ruling of the EU court on the Super League and the monopoly position of UEFA and FIFA is historic. Earthquake in the world of football.

The Juventus Club Parliament board comments on the opinion of the European Union which opens new paths in the world of football. And remember the battle fought by former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli: “The EU Court of Justice ruled in favor of the observations made on the Super League, confirming an absolutely disproportionate abuse of a dominant position by UEFA and FIFA. Once again, time is a gentleman: the president Andrea Agnelli, whom we thank for the courage of always showing his face, he fought a battle for the freedom of sport and the market“.

