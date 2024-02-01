Super League, Laporta: 'There are 4 Italian teams'

Barcelona president Joan Laporta returns to talk about the Super League with a revelation: the teams that would participate. And four are Italian. “The Super League could exist as early as next season, or from the 2025/26 season. Whether the English come or not, I don't care. A proposal is made to a club in which just by participating, you tell it that it will earn 100 million, which they don't even earn by winning the Champions League”, his words in an interview with RAC1.

Super League, Laporta on the 4 Italian clubs: “Inter, Milan, Naples, Rome”. There is no Juventus

Which clubs could accept now? “Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Inter, Milan, Napoli, Roma, Marseille, three Dutch, Bruges and Anderlecht. That's 16 or 18 teams… It would be better with 16. And other clubs could join later,” the Barcelona president said. Therefore, among the names of the 4 Italian clubs, Juventus does not appear, which was among the founding member clubs and then decided to leave. According to these statements, the Bianconeri should therefore remain in the UEFA competitions (Champions League, Europa League and Conference League).

Superalloy, how it works

The Super League should include 64 teams divided into 3 leagues (Star, Gold and Blue) with a group stage – a minimum of 14 matches guaranteed for each club – and a direct elimination stage. Promotions and relegations are foreseen.

