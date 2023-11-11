The Apertura 2023 tournament has been very good for the Eagles of America. Despite having started the Mexican championship hesitantly, with doubts, mainly in the defensive apparatus, they managed to reach matchday number seventeen with thirty-nine units in their pocket, the leadership tied and being just one win away from making history .
To beat the team Tigers Next Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the University Stadium, at 9:00 p.m., the Águilas would reach forty-two points, becoming the team that has added the most units in the history of short tournaments.
This record currently belongs to the Panzas Verdes del León, who reached forty-one points in the 2019 Clausura tournament. Unfortunately, they did not manage to consecrate it with the title, as they lost the final against the current Mexican soccer champions precisely: the Tigres de the UANL.
And the fact is that super leadership also represents a heavy burden for the Mexican squads, and America is no exception. The famous ‘curse of the super leader’ They have played against the capital’s team on six of seven occasions and they have finished as leaders of the competition.
|
Year
|
Points
|
Summer 1997
|
37
|
Winter 2001
|
28
|
Opening 2002
|
43
|
Opening 2005
|
38
|
Opening 2013
|
37
|
Opening 2014
|
31
|
Opening 2021
|
35
The only time that América closed the tournament as super leader and ended up making the Olympic return, was in the Apertura 2014, being directed by the current helmsman of the UNAM Pumas: Antonio, the ‘Turk’ Mohamed. Now André Jardine will seek to make this eighth leadership fruitful, giving the Azulcremas the long-awaited fourteenth star.
