Super hot start to the week for Italy. Today and tomorrow, Monday 15 and Tuesday 16 July, the alert will be maximum in 12 cities, marked with a red dot (level 3, the maximum) in the bulletin on heat waves from the Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, July 17, the number of cities ‘in red’ will increase to 13. Of the 27 provincial capitals monitored by the ministry, today and tomorrow Ancona, Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Viterbo will be on the red list. Palermo will be added on Wednesday, the hottest day of this first half of the week.