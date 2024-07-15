One more hot day in Italyhit from North to South by thesuper heat wave. Today, Tuesday, July 16the alert is maximum in 12 cities marked with a red dot (level 3, the maximum) in the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Of the 27 provincial capitals monitored by the ministry, Ancona, Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Viterbo are still on the red dot today. For tomorrow, Wednesday 17 July, they will be added to the list. Tomorrow will also be the hottest day of this first half of the week.

Alert level 3, the Ministry of Health recalls, indicates “emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people, and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases”. These more fragile groups are instead those affected by alert level 2, the orange stampwhich marks Palermo today together with Turin and Bolzano.

With the super heat 25% more patients in the emergency room

Meanwhile, the influx into emergency rooms for heat-induced illnesses is increasing. “Compared to normal, we are at least 20-25% more patients”. Due to heat stroke, dehydration, cardiocirculatory collapses especially “for elderly and multi-pathological patients”. Pierino Di Silverio, national secretary of the hospital doctors’ union Anaao Assomed, outlines the picture, in these days of high temperatures.

“Every year the heat causes an increase in visits to the emergency room, it’s nothing new. So we, as always, in addition to giving advice and guidelines for protecting ourselves – such as drinking, avoiding going out during the hottest hours and everything else – always hope that an emergency plan is developed at ministerial level, through which the staff in the emergency rooms should be increased, where the demand ‘explodes'”.

Likewise, “territorial medicine should be strengthened by organizing first aid points, territorial facilities capable of providing an immediate response and acting as a filter for emergency rooms. Unfortunately, even in the territory, the shortage of doctors is dramatic”.