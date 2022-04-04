Nello Spezia is a man everywhere (he even played full back) and has already improved his season scoring record with 5 goals. The Magic price of him is low and allows an excellent yield

A goal to the last breath that has, in fact, almost given La Spezia the second consecutive salvation in Serie A. Only the arithmetic is missing, but the ‘brick’ put by Emmanuel Gyasi against Venice has allowed the Ligurian team to move forward, right on the orange and green, of ten lengths (eleven, if we consider the direct clashes, always in favor of the bianconeri). The Ghanaian footballer, born in Italy in Palermo, surpasses his personal record of last season (four goals) and is certainly raised as one of the most important men in the Thiago Motta management.

HEAVY GOALS – The one against Venice is not the first ‘heavy’ center for Gyasi (14 million) who had already done badly, with time out, in the famous Milan-Spezia in mid-January. He also scored against Cagliari, Sassuolo and Juventus the flexible Juventus offensive wildcard who, during the season, played practically everywhere – even full-back – is one of the leading men of the Ligurian project who, despite the two-year block of the market, has been able to transform the difficulties in positivity accomplishing, even with a bit of luck, a championship above expectations. Except for some serious shortcomings remedied against Fiorentina and Inter, Gyasi’s season was also important from a fantasy football point of view, remedying several performances that were amply sufficient as well as improving his personal record of scoring, in a single season, in the league: five, the current ones. , against the four of the last tournament, that of the debut in the top flight. See also Bologna, Orsolini's redemption with goals

FANTACALCIO MANAGEMENT – Virtually always the owner (he missed a match due to disqualification, and in one he started from the bench), Gyasi is a reliable profile that also allows you to risk something, perhaps focusing on profiles with little ownership but which could have many bonuses in the barrel, still allowing you to have adequate coverage on the bench for your offensive department. Listed attacking midfielder, his Magic price is low and allows you an excellent performance. A low-cost deal that even in this championship final can be useful to climb the rankings.

April 4 – 2:28 pm

