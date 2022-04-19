At the start of the Okayama round, the team presented themselves with high expectations for the car, which brought the Z model back to the championship after 15 years, and the foundations immediately seemed solid with a first place in free practice and excellent performance. The team showed up for Q1 with Tsugio Matsuda at the wheel, and Quintarelli ready to drive in Q2. Unfortunately, the Japanese driver was unable to gain access to the second session for a few cents. However, with a more long-run tire choice and excellent balance, the prospects for the race they were positive.

The day of the race, thanks to a spring weather, brought thousands of people to the track to support the riders, with a further contribution of motivation. Quintarelli drove car number 23 for the start of the race, immediately gaining a position up to eighth place. Throughout his driving shift, he battled with reigning champion car number 36 but, with a track that does not offer great overtaking chances, he was unable to launch the attack, returning to the pits on lap 30 for the driver change. .

The second stint offered more opportunities, with many battles and some contact between the opponents, and a better performance of the Michelin tires on the rubber track. Matsuda has thus completed an excellent driving shift, which has seen it climb up to third place: an excellent debut for the new protagonist of Yokohama.

Ronnie Quintarelli: “The third place finish makes us as happy as having almost won. In addition to the result, we are pleased to have shown the potential in our new car and also in our Michelin tires. We will prepare ourselves as best we can for the next championship race on May 3rd and 4th, which is already upon us and will be held in the festive week of Golden Week at Fuji Speedway. Fuji in these last two seasons has never seen us fight at the top, but considering that historically it has always been a friendly circuit for us, we can’t wait to get on track and fight for the top positions again. Thanks to all the supporters who came to cheer for us in Okayama, and to those who followed us in front of the televisions ”.

SuperGT 2022, Okayama, order of arrival (top 10)