Today, February 15, the obligation of the reinforced Green pass – or Super green pass – for all workers over 50 is activated. All employees, public and private, must exhibit the green certification, from vaccine or healing, to access the work. “The compulsory vaccination for the over 50s was a fair and courageous choice. I believe we must still insist on vaccines,” said Health Minister Roberto Speranza. Words that many experts share.

WHEN IT’S NOT NECESSARY

“The obligation does not exist in the event of an ascertained danger to health, in relation to specific clinical conditions documented, certified by the general practitioner or by the vaccinator, in compliance with the circulars of the Ministry of Health regarding exemption from the anti SARS vaccination -CoV-2; in such cases the vaccination can be omitted or deferred. The successful immunization following a natural disease, proven by the notification made by the attending physician, determines the postponement of the vaccination “, we read in the dedicated faq.

SANCTIONS

For public and private workers and unvaccinated freelancers, a penalty ranging from 600 to 1,500 euros is envisaged in the case of access to the workplace in violation of the obligation. As is already the case for workers without a Green Pass, workers over the age of fifty who from 15 February 2022 will be without a reinforced Green Pass at the time of access to the workplace will also be considered unjustified absent, without disciplinary consequences and with the right to retention. of the employment relationship but without the right to remuneration or other remuneration or emolument, it explains.

GREEN PASS BASE

The use of the Green pass, basic or enhanced, therefore remains extensive. From 1 February the green certificate – which is obtained with the vaccine, if you are cured of Covid but also with a negative swab performed 48 hours earlier if unsanitary or 72 hours if rapid – is also necessary to go to post offices, banks or from the tobacconist to buy cigarettes. It is also necessary to enter public offices, financial offices and commercial activities (ie shops). But food and basic needs, health, safety and justice will always be guaranteed – going to a barracks, for example, to file a complaint – without the need to show the green certificate. The Green pass is therefore not needed to enter all the shops that mainly sell food and drink products (hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery discount stores, mini-markets and other non-specialized shops of various foods). Access to open-air markets is also free, in shops for the retail trade of frozen products.

VACCINAL OBLIGATION

Also from February 1st, the sanctions were applied for all over 50s (except those who are exempt from it for health reasons) who are not vaccinated against covid: for all those who are not in compliance with the vaccination obligation, in fact, it is a one-off penalty of 100 euros is foreseen. The sanction is imposed by the Revenue Agency, by crossing the data of the resident population with those resulting from the regional or provincial vaccination records.