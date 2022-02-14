Reinforced green pass for workers over 50? “The obligation is an element that wants to guarantee, albeit in a phase of relative reassurance” of Covid infections, “a vaccination base for as many people as possible. In my opinion, the rationale for insisting on vaccination is a necessity” , but imposing it in order to work “is a choice of politics”, the tools to reach the goal “are political choices”. So at Adnkronos Salute the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the University of Milan, on the eve of the entry into force of the reinforced Green pass obligation for workers over 50.

“The prospect is that this virus will remain with us and this winter – the expert predicts – after a quiet summer there will be another wave, perhaps not relevant. This is why it is important to arrive at the next season with the greatest number of people. also because – he stresses – even the vaccination strategy will change. A fourth-fifth dose for everyone is impossible. It will become a vaccination strategy equal to that of influenza, therefore recommended, not mandatory, and targeted on fragile subjects and subjects at risk ” .