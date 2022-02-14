Triggering the obligation of the Super Green pass at work for the over 50s at this stage is “perhaps a stretch”. This is the reflection of Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bio-emergencies at the Sacco hospital in Milan, on the eve of the entry into force of the obligation for workers over 50 to obtain a ‘reinforced’ green certificate. “The vaccination against Covid-19 has given excellent results – he underlines – But beyond confirming this evidence, I believe that today, with a number of unvaccinated now truly limited, from the point of view of the social order” the obligation of a Super Green pass at work for the over 50s is “perhaps a stretch”. “At this point – underlines the expert at Adnkronos Salute – I think we should make a risk-benefit balance also in terms of social order, which we risk not maintaining”.

