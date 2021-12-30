New quarantine rules for vaccinated people, extended Super green pass, controlled prices for Ffp2 until March 31st. This is what we read in the draft of the decree with the new anti-covid measures.

“The precautionary quarantine measure does not apply to those who have had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 positive subjects within 120 days of completion of the primary vaccination course or recovery or subsequent to administration of the booster dose.” We read in the draft of the Covid decree. “The subjects referred to in the first period are required to wear FFP2 type respiratory protection devices until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact with subjects confirmed positive for COVID-19, and to carry out a rapid antigen test o molecular for the detection of the Sars-Cov-2 antigen at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. The provision referred to in this paragraph also applies to persons subjected to the measure of the precautionary quarantine on the date of entry into force of this decree “, we read again.

SUPER GREEN PASS, RULES FROM 10 JANUARY

“From 10 January 2022 until the end of the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19, only those in possession of COVID-19 green certifications are allowed access to the following services and activities: hotels and other accommodation facilities; festivals and fairs, conferences and congresses; holidays resulting from civil or religious ceremonies “, we read again in the draft of the Covid decree. “Until the end of the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19, only those in possession of green COVID certifications are allowed access to the following means of transport and their use. The provisions referred to in paragraph 1, in the same period therein envisaged, also apply to access and use of the following services and activities: a) ski lifts with tourist-commercial purposes, even if located in ski areas; b) outdoor catering services; c) swimming pools, centers swimming, team and contact sports, wellness centers for outdoor activities; d) cultural centers, social and recreational centers for outdoor activities “.

FFP2, CALMIERATED PRICES

“The Extraordinary Commissioner for the implementation and coordination of measures to contain and combat the epidemiological emergency COVID-19, considering the average prices charged to pharmacies and retailers, defines, in agreement with the Minister of Health, a protocol of ” agreement with the most representative category associations of the same pharmacies and other authorized retailers in order to ensure, until 31 March 2022 and without additional charges for public finance, the sale of FFP2 respiratory protection devices at prices contents. The Government monitors, through reports from the Commissioner, the price trend of FFP2 masks “. It reads in the draft of the Covid dl.

SANCTIONS FOR VIOLATIONS

As for the sanctions, the draft of the Covid dl refers to the dl of 25 March 2020 in which violations are punished with “the administrative sanction of the payment of a sum from € 400 to € 1,000”.