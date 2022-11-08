Durango.- Without a doubt, the love for the beings we love makes us act in unthinkable ways, which is why the case of a tender girl has gone viral on social networks granny who saved her whole family from dying in a fire.

A very hackneyed phrase says that many times the best heroes do not wear capes, and the following story that has gained relevance on virtual platforms is one more example of this, since it has as its protagonist a loving old lady.

According to what was disclosed by the social networks and media of the state of Durangothe elderly lady was resting in her home during the early hours of last weekend when she realized that her home was on fire.

It was detailed that the fire took place during the early hours of last Sunday, November 6, at a home located in the Ricardo Flores Magón neighborhood, in the city of Gómez Palacio, Durango.

“The owner of the property, Mrs. Bertha Alicia, pointed out that the smell of burning and smoke woke her up from her dream, at which time she realized that one of the rooms in her house was burning,” the aforementioned media reported.

After noticing that smoke was coming out of one of the rooms in the house and, in addition, the smell of burning was in the air, the lady decided to get to work to avoid a tragedy.

Given this, the elderly woman rushed to pick up her two children and her grandchildren so that everyone could leave the house in time before the flames spread throughout the home.

After that, the family notified the emergency authorities, so that within minutes elements of the Heroic Fire Department to the house, who were also supported by neighbors who collected and threw water on the flames, both with tubs and with hoses.

“Fortunately, none of its inhabitants was injured, however the family lost everything since the house was built of pallets and cardboard”, it was indicated about the material damage.