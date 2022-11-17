i come super glasses which allow the Traffic wardens to read license plates, identify infringements and to fine motorists. It is not science fiction but reality and the technological novelty is supplied, on an experimental basis, to the Municipality of Arezzo and of Leccestarting from 1 December 2022. Specials infrared goggles I am able to read and check the license plate of a vehicle instantly with a connected printer.

Super glasses to the traffic police for fines

The traffic policemen of Arezzo and Lecce in experimental way they are equipped with Lab Glasseswhich thanks to the Urban 2.0 software integrated combined with the system, allow access to the main databases and thereal-time capture of the requested information which will be imprinted directly on the eye viewer. Thanks to this tool, the Policeman is able to check the driver’s and car’s documents in real time, for example if he is in compliance with thecivil liability insurance or with the revision and with the driver’s license.

Lab Glasses, which allow officers to monitor motorists in real time

In the event of a proven infraction, the glasses supplied to the traffic police integrate a printer, which allows the agent to immediately have the fine ready. Later we will also come to the scanned notification of the infraction.

Super glasses to the traffic police, STOP of the Guarantor

This scenery from Big Brother is disturbing, so much so that the Privacy Guarantor has already expressed its doubts. In fact, the Authority, with a note, underlined how this instrument can involve, even indirectly, a remote control of the worker’s activities.

On the wrist of the Vigilessa there is the printer for the fines

Furthermore, on the basis of European and national legislation, the processing of personal data carried out by public subjects, using video devices, is generally permitted if necessary for the execution of a task of public interest or for the execution of a task in the public interest or connected to the exercise of public authority. But the Municipalities, according to the provisions on privacy, can use video surveillance systems only on condition that the so-called pact for urban security between Mayor and Prefecture.

