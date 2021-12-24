In the Urals, a court sentenced a super-gangster – a member of two gangs who committed a robbery at Koltsovo airport, then the criminals took away a bag with 37 million rubles from a local businessman. It is reported by E1.ru…

Defendant Ragib Huseynov fully admitted his guilt and entered into a pre-trial cooperation agreement. His case was considered in Yekaterinburg in a special order – without examining the evidence, providing for punishment below the lower limit under the articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation imputed to him.

Huseynov received eight years for his participation in seven armed assaults as part of a gang and illegal arms trafficking. He must pay 490 thousand rubles to the victims. When sentencing, the court took into account mitigating circumstances: positive characteristics, three young children and engaging in charity work – he transferred money to orphanages, which is confirmed by their letters of thanks.

The rest of the gang members are currently on trial. According to the investigation, on July 3, 2018, they attacked the director of the Peking Duck restaurant, a 44-year-old Chinese citizen, Wang Hong, who was robbed of a package containing 570 thousand rubles. On September 5 of the same year, the bandits fired at an Audi with a pistol and a machine gun at the intersection, in the trunk of which there were 30 million rubles, the driver managed to escape. On October 3, a businessman from Kyrgyzstan was robbed, transporting 7.5 million rubles, he was wounded in the neck. The next day, the bandits fired at another Kyrgyz money carrier right at the bank and seized five million rubles. On February 13, 2019, an attack was made on Chinese citizens who lost one million rubles. On April 2 of the same year, bandits fired at a courier with 20 million rubles in the parking lot of the Koltsovo airport, who was carrying a backpack with money to Ulan-Ude. A robbery, during which 37 million rubles were taken from a businessman, took place in Koltsovo on November 29, 2019.

The gang members were detained in October 2020.