Engines running at Suzuka

The days from 6 to 8 December were the center of attention for many fans of the Super Formula test Japanese, all held on the circuit of Suzuka. In addition to the participants of the last season, including the reigning champion Ritomo Miyata, the category welcomed new faces from other international or European realities. Above all, that of the fresh Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire, without however forgetting a former Formula 3 driver, who this year flew to Japan to take part in the preparatory series of the major Japanese championship, namely the Super Formula Lights.

The leap in quality

It’s Spanish David Vidales, author of a 3rd place in the last round of the season in Okayama at the wheel of the B-Max team. A performance, the latter, which together with the other convincing performances achieved during 2023 pushed the Vantelin Team Tom’s to promote him for the aforementioned pre-season tests, during which the 21-year-old particularly surprised with his driving qualities.

Immediately fast

Specifically, in his first ever experience with Super Formula single-seaters, Vidales closed the fifth session of the last day in seventh position, stopping the clock on1:38.479. As if that wasn’t enough, the Spaniard then managed to improve further in the following test, recording the best time 1:37.779. A performance that earned him the 5th place just three tenths behind the session leader.

The first comments

A performance which therefore highlighted all of Vidales’ abilities in quickly adapting to the technical characteristics of a car he had never tested before, and which today make him one of the strongest candidates to occupy a place on the grid in view of next season : “No doubt, Best experience I’ve had so far in a race car – commented the young talent followed by Monaco Increase Management – today was a great learning day to understand the brakes, turbo and amount of grip on this car. I’m happy with how the day went and to be less than three tenths from the best time of the session, still having a lot of room for improvement and things to learn.”