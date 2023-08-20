Makino was in the top 10 on the opening lap of the race when Red Bull driver Liam Lawson spun while battling for the lead with Mugen team-mate Tomoki Nojiri.

The Dandelion driver was unable to avoid the Mugen car which was out of control in the middle of the track and the contact caused his car to take off.

Makino landed back on the runway in an almost vertical position, before crashing into the barriers adjacent to a marshal post on the other side of the runway, suffering another rather significant impact.

Makino reportedly needed assistance getting out of the cockpit of his crashed single-seater and was subsequently airlifted to hospital for further checks.

The 26-year-old is reported to have suffered back and chest pains following the crash and is expected to miss next weekend’s Suzuka SUPER GT race, where he was expected to ride a Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT alongside Naoki Yamamoto.

In addition to Lawson and Makino, B-Max driver Nobuharu Matsushita and Impul driver Yuhi Sekiguchi were also involved in the melee that caused the red flag.

Matsushita, Sekiguchi and Lawson survived the accident unscathed and Lawson was able to restart after having his car repaired under a red flag.

The race was won by Nojiri, with a result that helped put him back in title contention ahead of the decisive rounds at Suzuka.

Lawson finished the race in 13th place, over a minute down, after serving a drive through penalty for having his car repaired under a red flag.