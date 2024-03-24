Melbourne – It's all true. We don't know if it will be remembered as the dawn of a new Formula 1, but the Australian Grand Prix gave us an extraordinary Ferrari. Where do we start? From the feat of Carlos Sainz, capable of dominating in Melbourne sixteen days after appendicitis in Jeddah, he who until two days ago – still in pain – did not know if he would be able to sustain the effort of a GP. Verstappen did it, the Spaniard who will make room for Lewis Hamilton next year.

First by forcefully overtaking the Dutchman on the second lap – a scene never seen before, explained by the brake problems that a few minutes later cost the three-time world champion the retirement -, thus disguising himself as a Super Max: no one saw him again until the finish line, crossed under the virtual safety car regime for George Russell's scary crash on the last lap. The only one to smell its exhaust, after the first pit stop, was Charles Leclerc in the other SF-24, when this super one-two started to materialize on the horizon. The wisest advice came from the pits: «Maintain your position». An opportunity like this couldn't be wasted.

And so it was, until the triumph at the finish line: first victory of the season for the Red, the third in his career for the Spaniard after Silverstone 2022 and Singapore 2023, one-two number 86 for the Cavallino: he hadn't succeeded since the inaugural GP in 2022, in Bahrain, then in reversed positions with Charles ahead of Carlos .