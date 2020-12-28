Researchers suspect that life is possible on so-called super-earths. The planets are much bigger and heavier than the earth.

Washington DC – They are similar to that earth, but are several times larger than our planet. Super-earths are the most common planets in our galaxy according to the latest scientific results. Its mass is ten times that of the earth – if you believe science, that could make it the perfect home planet for humans. The NASA the discovery has already been made (*fr.de reported) one of these super-earths.

On super earths: good conditions for life

As of 2009, the Kepler space telescope has around 4,000 Exoplanets discovered. 30 percent of them are so-called super-earths. And a small percentage of that Super-earths are in a life-friendly zone. The surface of the planet is neither too hot nor too cold for liquid water to reside there. It there is a chance that some of the super-earths are not solid rocky worlds like the earth, but consist primarily of hydrogen and helium – similar to that Planets Jupiter and Saturn – which in turn do not offer a life-friendly climate.

However, liquid water and a large mass are good conditions for that Super-earths could be habitable by living things. Because planets with bigger Dimensions have a stronger one Gravitational force.

Super earth: ten times as heavy as the earth

The Super earth Kepler 20b is, for example, twice the size of the earth and ten times as heavy. As a result, the attraction of the surface is almost three times stronger. A planet with a stronger gravitational force can hold more air molecules and create a stronger atmosphere. This in turn protects the planet from harmful radiation from the space.

In addition, mountains and hills would be eroded faster, the surface of the Super earth would be flatter. Because the erosion would form flat islands around the planet and provide a habitable area.

However, theirs would be problematic for the potential inhabitants of super-earth Planets to leave. For example, on the super-earth Kepler 20b, twice as high a speed must be reached as on earth. Rockets would therefore use more fuel to get to their destination.